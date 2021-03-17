Who's Tally on The Circle? Age, Instagram, and all about the player!

The Circle series three launched this week on Channel 4 - meet new contestant Tally here!

Tally Brattle is one of nine players who entered The Circle 2021 on opening night.

Advertisements

The 23-year-old is a doctor's surgery receptionist from Worthing.

Follow Tally on Instagram and TikTok

You can follow Tally on Instagram @tallybrattle where she currently has 2,000 followers.

Tally is also on Twitter under the username @BrattleTally.

Tally says of being on The Circle: "I got quite badly bullied at school, I had glasses and was really lanky. I started posting pictures of myself and editing them quite a lot. Over the last two years I have built this Instagram that doesn't really represent me as a person.

"I'm kind of embarrassed of my own Instagram. I really want to go on The Circle to strip everything back and be perceived as my normal quirky self rather than these posey, edited pictures. I want to see if you are really only accepted if you look a certain way."

Meet Tally on The Circle

Tally is going into The Circle as herself, explaining: "I'm all over the shop. I trip over my lies and my memory is horrific. I have the memory of a goldfish. I'd lie about something and make notes, but then forget where I put the notes. I just wouldn't be able to pull it off.

Advertisements

"I do think that I've got a good enough personality and my pictures, even when I don’t edit them aren’t unbearable to look at. I think I've got the best chance if I’m just myself.

"I've got all my unedited pictures ready, which I wouldn’t normally put on Instagram. I've also got an Instagram folder as a backup, because if it all goes wrong, I still want to win!"

Tally has also spoken about having ADHD.

She said before entering the show: "I've got ADHD so I do struggle to process what comes out of my mouth before I say it but I do have coping mechanisms. I think quite heavily about what I say because I've learnt the hard way.

"Sometimes I'm very impulsive and if I’m angry or upset by something, I will blurt something out."

Advertisements

The Circle 2021 is helmed by Emma Willis and features narrator comedian Sophie Willan.

The Circle 2021 airs on Channel 4 Sunday to Fridays with episodes available to All 4.