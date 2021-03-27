The Circle series 3 is currently airing on Channel 4 - who are the players, what are the latest results and who left?

Here's all you need to know from the series...

The Circle is the ultimate reality game show for the social media age, with a of prize up to £100,000 at stake.

The Circle’s players all live in the same building but reside in personal apartments never meeting face to face. They can only interact with a social media platform called The Circle.

The players can be whoever they want on their Circle profiles, as they are hidden behind the screen. They can choose to hide certain things, change their identity entirely or simply be themselves. And because the players can’t see or hear each other, there is plenty of opportunity for gameplay.

To win the cash prize they must be voted the most popular by their fellow players and avoid being blocked - seeing them eliminated from the game.

Here's a recap of the current contestants and results.

The Circle contestants and results so far

Andy Smith

34-year-old Company Director from Solihull playing as himself.

Entered Episode 1.

James Crossley

47-year-old Strength and Conditioning Coach from London playing as NHS Nurse Gemma.

Entered Episode 1.

Hashu Mohammed

28-year-old YouTuber and Content Creator from Birmingham playing as his Uncle Syed.

Entered Episode 1.

Manrika Khaira

24-year-old Recruitment Consultant and Content Creator from Birmingham playing as herself.

Entered Episode 1.

Vithun Illankovan

23-year-old Accountant from London playing as himself.

Entered Episode 1.

Natalya Platonova

30-year-old Military Policewoman from Reigate playing as army boy Felix

Entered Episode 5.

Scott Paige

30-year-old actor from Manchester playing as nanna Dot.

Entered Episode 5.

BLOCKED: Tally Brattle

23-year-old Doctor's surgery receptionist from Worthing playing as herself.

Entered Episode 1. Blocked in Episode 10.

BLOCKED: Billy Dawson

19-year-old Sports Marketing Manager from Romford, Essex playing as himself.

Entered Episode 1. Blocked in Episode 8.

BLOCKED: Jamie and Millie Dutton-Forshaw (father and daughter)

Father & Daughter from Hampshire playing as Penny, a 49-year-old letting agent from London.

Entered Episode 1. Blocked in Episode 4.

BLOCKED: Yolanda

30-year-old Dating Agency Founder from London playing as her husband Chris.

Entered Episode 1. Blocked in Episode 4.

The Circle airs Sunday to Friday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via All4.