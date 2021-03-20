Here's all you need to know about The Circle 2021 and when to watch on TV and online.

The Circle is currently airing its third series on Channel 4.

Advertisements

As always on the show, contestants live in individual apartments where they can only speak with each other via a special social media platform.

Hidden behind the screen and free to be whoever they want, the goal is to be named the most popular contestant by their rival players - players named the least popular in weekly ratings will find themselves blocked from The Circle and eliminated from the competition.

They can decide to play as they are in real life or decide to hide certain things or even take on a completely new identity in order to deceive their rivals and win the prize of up to £100,000.

When is The Circle on TV?

The Circle airs on Channel 4. Episodes started on Tuesday, 16 March and continue every night at 10PM except Saturday nights. The next episode airs Sunday, 21 March at 10PM.

The series is currently scheduled to run for 21 episodes with a final date set for Friday, 9 April - although this is to be officially confirmed.

As well as TV you can watch episodes online via the All 4 Player here.

The new series of The Circle followed the first ever Celebrity version of the show.

Those who took part inclided Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, YouTuber Saffron Barker, Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Blue singer Duncan James, Rapper Lady Leshurr and Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom.

They were joined by reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, Reality star Charlotte Crosby and Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen.

Advertisements

Episodes aired over a week as part of Stand Up To Cancer.

You can watch the series online here via All 4..