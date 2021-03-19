What's The Circle prize? All you need to know about the Channel 4 show

What is the prize on The Circle? Here's all you need to know about the series.

The Circle is back for 2021 with its third series.

In The Circle the cast are homed in individual apartments. They only ever interact with one another via a unique social media platform.

With the ability to hide their true identity the goal is to be voted the most popular by the other players in The Circle. They may choose to play honestly or opt to hide certain things or even take on a whole new identity in order to trick their competitors.

The contestants chosen as the least popular in weekly ratings will be blocked from The Circle and eliminated from the competition.

The Circle prize

A cash prize of up to £100,000 prize is at stake in an unpredictable game of popularity.

The winner will be decided by the players left remaining in The Circle come the end of the game.

After they vote - but before the winner is revealed - the players will come face to face for the very first time.

In the game where anyone can be anyone, who will win The Circle?

Watch The Circle on TV and online

The Circle currently airs Sunday-Friday nights on Channel 4 at 10PM.

You can watch episodes online All 4 and also catch up with past episodes.

Alongside the current series, you can also watch the past two series of The Circle plus the recent Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer.

Hosted by Emma Willis, the series also welcomes narrator Sophie Willan.