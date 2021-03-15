Two players were blocked from The Celebrity Circle in tonight's results.

The Circle's first ever Celebrity version continues nightly on Channel 4 in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Just like on the main show, the celebs on The Celebrity Circle are living in individual apartments and only ever interacting with one another via a unique social media platform.

With the freedom to be whoever they want the aim of the game is to named the most popular by the other competitors in The Circle.

In this evening's show, the remaining celebs ranked one another for the second time.

Denise Van Outen and Sam Thompson & Pete Wicks (playing as Rachel Riley) were ranked the most popular players and therefore became influencers.

Who left The Celebrity Circle tonight?

It was up to them to decide which TWO of their fellow players to block and eliminate from the show. They decided to block Baga Chipz (who was playing as Kim Woodburn) and Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre). seeing them leave the show.

In a twist, the results had to be delivered face to face.

Denise Van Outen and Sam Thompson & Pete Wicks both had to visit their chosen celebrity to tell them they were being eliminated.

Denise Van Outen visited 'Kim Woodburn' to find Baga Chipz.

Sam Thompson & Pete Wicks visited 'Peter Andre' to find Charlotte Crosby.

Denise Van Outen and Sam Thompson & Pete Wicks had the power after being voted the most popular players in the first ranking - see the full results below.

1st. Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks (as Rachel Riley)

2nd. Denise Van Outen

3rd. Baga Chipz (as Kim Woodburn)

4th. Saffron Barker

5th. Charlotte Crosby (as Peter Andre)

6th. Lady Leshurr (as Big Narstie)

7th. Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom (as Will.i.am)

Those on the cast of Celebrity Circle 2021 are Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen, Rapper Lady Leshurr, YouTuber Saffron Barker, Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom, Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Reality star Charlotte Crosby and Reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks

Previous elimination saw Blue singer Duncan James and Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha & Kaye Adams (playing as Gemma Collins) blocked from The Circle and eliminated from the show.

The show is presented by Emma Willis with voice-over comedian Sophie Willan.

The Celebrity Circle airs on Channel 4 with episoes available to All 4.