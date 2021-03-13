Here's all you need to know about The Celebrity Circle and when to watch on TV and online.

The Circle returns this year with its first ever Celebrity run featuring a host of famous faces competing in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Just like in the main show, contestants are homed in individual apartments. They can only interact with each other via a unique social media platform.

With the ability to hide their true identity the the ultimate goal is to voted the most popular by the other competitors in The Circle.

When is The Celebrity Circle on TV?

The Celebrity Circle airs on Channel 4. Episodes started on Tuesday, 9 March and continue nightly except Saturday nights. The next episode airs Sunday, 14 March at 9PM.

The series will conclude on Monday, 15 March after six episodes.

As well as TV you can watch episodes online via the All 4 Player here.

The celebs on the line up of Celebrity Circle are Reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, Reality star Charlotte Crosby, Rapper Lady Leshurr, Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz and Social media star Saffron Barker.

They're joined by Blue singer Duncan James, Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom and Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen

Some celebs may play as themselves but others decide to take on a new identity in order to deceive their competitors.

Celebrity Circle is hosted by Emma Willis with voice-over Sophie Willan.

Following the Celebrity Circle, series 3 of The Circle will launch on Channel 4 from Tuesday, 16 March.

Featuring members of the public taking part, the show will run for four weeks, nightly Sunday-Fridays.