Jesy Nelson rumoured as a possible X Factor judge for rebooted series

Jesy Nelson is reportedly being considered as a judge for a rebooted version of The X Factor.

The singer originally rose to fame on the ITV singing show as part of Little Mix before stepping down from the band last year.

Now it's claimed that Simon Cowell has Jesy on a list of potential judges when The X Factor returns to screens.

It follows Jesy and her former Little Mix bandmates fronting their own talent show on BBC One last year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a no brainer for Simon to have someone as successful as Jesy, who the show made, back on the panel.

“She knows the ups and downs of the music industry inside out, and what it takes to be a successful popstar."

Jesy is the latest name rumoured for The X Factor's next series after Cheryl was tipped for a comeback last week.

Cheryl first joined The X Factor in 2008 before leaving in 2010 to join the US version of the show. The Fight For This Love hitmaker then returned in 2015 and was last on the panel in 2016.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that her name has "been brought up in talks around the new series".

As yet there's been no official word on The X Factor's return to TV including who could be on the judging panel.

It was recently rumoured that Simon was planning "a huge TV comeback" for not just The X Factor but also Britain's Got Talent after its latest series was postponed until 2022 due to the pandemic.

The X Factor last aired in 2019 with two special series - a Celebrity version and 'battle of the bands' spin-off.

Alongside Simon, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh appeared as judges.