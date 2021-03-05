Ready to Mingle is the new reality dating game show coming to ITV2.

A teaser explains: "Ready to Mingle will follow a single girl in the search for her perfect partner, as 12 male suitors compete for her affections and the chance to win a big money prize.

"But in a mischievous twist, not all of the boys are single, with a number of them being guided by their partners in pursuit of the prize for themselves.

"Taking up residence in a luxurious house, the single girl will get to know all the boys through activities, games and dates, eliminating each boy one-by-one until her ‘dream man’ remains.

"But which boy will be left standing and can she suss out who is the real deal?"

The new series will air autumn 2021.