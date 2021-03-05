tellymix
Advertisements

Ready to Mingle: ITV2 announce new dating game show with a big twist

Posted by Josh Darvill
itv2 logo
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Ready to Mingle is the new reality dating game show coming to ITV2.

The show will follow a single girl in her search for a perfect partner, as 12 male suitors compete for her affections and the opportunity to win a cash prize.

Advertisements

A teaser explains: "Ready to Mingle will follow a single girl in the search for her perfect partner, as 12 male suitors compete for her affections and the chance to win a big money prize.

"But in a mischievous twist, not all of the boys are single, with a number of them being guided by their partners in pursuit of the prize for themselves.

"Taking up residence in a luxurious house, the single girl will get to know all the boys through activities, games and dates, eliminating each boy one-by-one until her ‘dream man’ remains.

"But which boy will be left standing and can she suss out who is the real deal?"

The new series will air autumn 2021.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook