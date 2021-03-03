The Circle 2021 start date for Series 3 on Channel 4

Series 3 of The Circle is on its way to Channel 4 with a start date now confirmed.

The hit reality series returns for a brand new outing with a £100,000 prize up for grabs.

In The Circle contestants reside in individual apartments. They only ever interact with one another via a special social media platform. Weekly votes see players vote for their favourite and least favourite contestants, with the least popular eliminated.

Free to be whoever they want, the ultimate goal for players of The Circle is to avoid elimination and get named the most popular by their fellow contestants.

The Circle 2021 start date

Series 3 of The Circle starts on Tuesday, 16 March at 9:15PM on Channel 4.

You can also watch online via All 4 where the past two series are available to stream.

Episodes will continue to air nightly Sunday to Fridays. The series will run for three weeks (21 episodes).

Teasing the new series, Channel 4 share: "The nation's most famous block of flats welcomes its latest set of residents. A £100k prize is at stake in an unpredictable game of popularity.

"The players will be living just metres apart, but they can't see or hear each other. Instead they communicate via a voice-activated platform called The Circle. But on The Circle, not everyone is who they seem, and the players have no idea who is real and who is a catfish.

"The game begins as nine players enter their brand-new luxury apartments, but one won't be staying for long... or will they!?

"The Circle begins with host Emma Willis delivering a huge twist."

Alongside Emma, comedian Sophie Willan returns in her role as the inimitable voiceover.

Prior to series 3 of The Circle will be the first ever Celebrity version of The Circle will air from March 9.

Running nightly for a week, it will air as part of Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Presenter Emma Willis said: "The Circle is just brilliant, unmissable television. I loved every minute of being a part of it and I'm delighted to be returning to it for another series where I'll be right at the centre of all the mischief and drama!

"To add to that, we’re also doing a celeb version - I can't wait to see who’ll be in the line-up and whether they’ll play as themselves or as another celebrity, it’s going to be incredible.”​