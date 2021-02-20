Cheryl has been tipped for a possible return to The X Factor.

A reboot of the hit singing show is reportedly in the works for 2022 after taking a break from TV in 2020.

And rumour has it Cheryl could return to the judging panel, with the Daily Mirror newspaper reporting that her name has "been brought up in talks around the new series".

Cheryl first joined The X Factor in 2008 before leaving in 2010 to join the US version of the show.

The Fight For This Love hitmaker then returned in 2015 and was last on the panel in 2016.

More recently Cheryl appeared as a judge on BBC One series The Greatest Dancer, which was produced by Simon Cowell and the same company behind The X Factor.

A source claimed this weekend: "[Simon] brought her back on TV with The Greatest Dancer and could do the same with the new series of X Factor."

It was recently reported that Simon was planning "a huge TV comeback" for next year.

It follows not just The X Factor taking a break but Britain's Got Talent's latest series being cancelled due to the pandemic.

An insider shared: “Simon wants to keep everyone on his sets safe and let 2021 play out. But he feels, after a much-needed break, X Factor 2022 will be good to go, with some changes."

The X Factor last aired in 2019 with two special series - a Celebrity version and 'battle of the bands' spin-off.

Alongside Simon, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh appeared as judges.

2020 was the first in more than 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.

Simon said of the move to rest the show: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

