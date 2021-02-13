Here's a full recap of this week's FINAL episode of of The Masked Singer UK 2021 - find out who won and who was behind the masks.

The second series of The Masked Singer concluded on ITV on Saturday night (13 February).

Across eight shows a fresh line up of 12 famous faces have been singing all while keeping their identity a secret elaborate under masks and costumes.

A panel - TV personality Jonathan Ross, singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan and presenter Davina McCall - have been trying to discover who is behind the mask after each performance.

Tonight was the final as the winner was crowned - and all three finalists were unmasked.

Recap the performances and final reveal below...

Robin

Robin performed For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder.

Badger

Badger performed Believer by Imagine Dragons

Sausage

Sausage performed I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston.

Robin is revealed!

After all finalists had performed once, the studio audience voted for their favourite before the top two were revealed. Robin was eliminated, finishing in third place and was unmasked as JLS singer Aston Merrygold.

The top two acts - Badger and Sausage - went on to reprise their favourite song of the series.

Badger

Badger performed Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus.

Sausage

Sausage performed Rise Up by Andra Day.

Badger is revealed!

After the top two performed their favourite song of the series, the viewers voted for their favourite. Badger finished in second place and was unmasked as superstar singer Ne-Yo.

Sausage is revealed!

Sausage won The Masked Singer series 2 and was unmasked as singer-songwriter Joss Stone.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV. You can catch up now on the ITV Hub.