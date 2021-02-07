The Voice Kids returns with brand new coach Mel C

Melanie C has been announced as a new coach on The Voice Kids in the UK.

The Voice Kids will return for a brand new series later in 2021, searching for the freshest new singing talent.

Advertisements

Spice Girl Melanie C joins Danny Jones, will.i.am and reigning champion Pixie Lott on the panel this year.

Melanie C will replace Paloma Faith who recently announced that due to the imminent arrival of her second child she will not be returning this series.

Emma Willis is back as host.

This year’s series of The Voice Kids will air over the festive period with ITV teasing a "Christmas television event not to be missed". They add: "An array of singers, aged seven to 14, will take to the stage in a bid to impress the star coaching panel and get those big red chairs turning."

Melanie C said: "I’ve always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year.

Advertisements

"I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and Spice things up!"

Danny Jones said: "It's great to be getting going on another series of The Voice KIds and I'm chuffed to have Melanie C joining the gang.

"Every year when I think the talent can't be topped I find myself blown away by the new up and coming kids. I'm looking forward to discovering some brand new little superstars, it's also a mission of mine to catch up with Pixie’s winning streak.”

Pixie Lott commented: "It's great to be heading back into the studio for a new series of The Voice Kids. I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it's such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show too, upping the level of girl power even more!"

will.i.am added: “I’m looking forward to returning to my red chair and listening out for more kids with incredible voices. A big welcome to Melanie C this year, also known as Sporty Spice. What do you think of the nickname Coach Spice?”

Advertisements

The Voice Kids airs on ITV.

The adult series currently airs Saturday nights on ITV.