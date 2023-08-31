Celebs Go Dating 2023 is currently airing on E4 – how long is the current series and when will it end?

The new season has a new twist, titled Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion with the celebs moving into their own swanky new home.

The Celebs Go Dating 2023 cast includes Love Islanders Adam Collard and Chloe Burrows, Made In Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and broadcasting legend Vanessa Feltz

Joining them are model Lottie Moss and comic and social media star Spuddz.

When will Celebs Go Dating end?

Celebs Go Dating currently airs Sunday – Thursday nights at 9PM on E4 having started on 20 August.

The current series has a total of 20 episodes and will conclude on Thursday, 14 September.

The Celebrity Dating Agency is almost ready to close its doors on the love-starved celebrities hoping to find their perfect match.

As the Agency Gala approaches the drama continues with a whole load of the celebs still in dire straits with their dates.

As ever, helping the celebs in their dating journeys are the team at the Celebrity Dating Agency: Relationship experts Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson with Tom Read-Wilson, the agency’s Junior Client Coordinator.

New for 2023, joining them for the latest series is new relationship expert Dr. Tara.

Watch Celebs Go Dating online

Episodes of Celebs Go Dating 2023 airs Sunday-Thursday nights at 9PM on E4.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the Channel4.com Live Player.

Once episodes air on TV, you can catch up online via the main Channel4.com Celebs Go Dating page where past series are also available to watch.