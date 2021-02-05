Celebs Go Dating 2021 is currently airing on E4 - how long is the current series and when will it end?

The new season has a new twist, titled Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion with the celebs moving into their own swanky new home.

The Celebs Go Dating 2021 cast includes Made in Chelsea's Sophie Hermann, famous DJ Tom Zanett, presenter and Strictly star Karim Zeroual and Ibiza’s King of Ocean Beach Wayne Lineker.

Completing the cast are Love Island's Curtis Pritchard, actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson and Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry.

When will Celebs Go Dating end?

Celebs Go Dating currently airs Sundays-Friday nights at 9PM on E4 having started on 25 January.

The current series has a total of 20 episodes and will conclude on Thursday, 18 February.

In the final the celebs and singletons' dating journey at the mansion will come to an emotional close with a Commitment Ceremony, where the celebs are faced with their biggest decision yet.

With speeches, poetry, passion and a romantic revelation that shocks everyone, which couples are ready to take their relationship into the real world and which decide to call it a day?

Watch Celebs Go Dating online

Episodes of Celebs Go Dating 2021 airs Sunday-Friday nights at 9PM on E4.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 E4 Live Player.

Once episodes air on TV, you can catch up online via the main All 4 Celebs Go Dating page where past series are also available to watch.

Alongside the main show there's also Celebs Go Dating: Extra Mansion which airs on Friday nights.

The new special round-up show features a look back at the highlights from the past week. Plus, there's exclusive, unseen action from the mansion and a sneak peek at the action to come.

Picture: Channel 4/Lime Pictures