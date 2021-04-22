Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line up of celebrity contestants revealed

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is on its way - who's on the line up for the new series?
Here's all you need to know about the latest season of Celebrity MasterChef on BBC One in 2021, including the line up of celebrity contestants.
Celebrity MasterChef 2021 - the 16th series so far - will start on TV on BBC One later this year with a start date to be revealed.
The show will once again be hosted by Gregg Wallace and John Torode while India Fisher will narrate.
Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line up
The cast of celebrity contestants taking part in the new series have now been announced. They'll start taking part in heats of groups of five.
TV personality Katie Price
Reality star and singer Megan McKenna
Love Island's Kem Cetinay
Happy Mondays star Bez
Media personality Penny Lancaster
TV & Radio host Mel Sykes
Blue singer Duncan James
Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe
Actress Su Pollard
Actress Rita Simons
TV presenter Joe Swash
The Repair Shop's Will Kirk
Actress Michelle Collins
Britain's Got Talent comedian Nabil Abdulrashid
Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox
Ex-England footballer Dion Dublin
Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant
Comedian Munya Chawawa
Journalist Gavin Esler
Actress Melissa Johns
The full list of celebs on the 2021 lineup will be split into four groups of five who will take part in the heats each week.
Those that avoid elimination in the heats will go forward to the semi-final week in a bid to make it through to the grand final.
The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous Celebrity MasterChef champions, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.
Sarah Clay, BBC commissioning editor, said: "The 20 brave celebrities are joined by a host of chefs at the top of their game in brand new tasks which makes this year feel extra special. The standard of cooking is like nothing we have seen."
Celebrity MasterChef 2021 airs on BBC One.