Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line up of celebrity contestants revealed

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is on its way - who's on the line up for the new series?

Here's all you need to know about the latest season of Celebrity MasterChef on BBC One in 2021, including the line up of celebrity contestants.

Advertisements

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 - the 16th series so far - will start on TV on BBC One later this year with a start date to be revealed.

The show will once again be hosted by Gregg Wallace and John Torode while India Fisher will narrate.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line up

The cast of celebrity contestants taking part in the new series have now been announced. They'll start taking part in heats of groups of five.

TV personality Katie Price

Reality star and singer Megan McKenna

Love Island's Kem Cetinay

Happy Mondays star Bez

Media personality Penny Lancaster

TV & Radio host Mel Sykes

Blue singer Duncan James

Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe

Advertisements

Actress Su Pollard

Actress Rita Simons

TV presenter Joe Swash

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk

Actress Michelle Collins

Britain's Got Talent comedian Nabil Abdulrashid

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox

Ex-England footballer Dion Dublin

Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant

Comedian Munya Chawawa

Journalist Gavin Esler

Actress Melissa Johns

The full list of celebs on the 2021 lineup will be split into four groups of five who will take part in the heats each week.

Those that avoid elimination in the heats will go forward to the semi-final week in a bid to make it through to the grand final.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous Celebrity MasterChef champions, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

Advertisements

Sarah Clay, BBC commissioning editor, said: "The 20 brave celebrities are joined by a host of chefs at the top of their game in brand new tasks which makes this year feel extra special. The standard of cooking is like nothing we have seen."

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 airs on BBC One.