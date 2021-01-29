The line up of celebrities on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for 2021 have been confirmed.

Once again, a range of familiar faces will be entering the tent in support of Stand Up To Cancer, raising money to help fund vital cancer research.

In each episode four celebrities join Bake Off hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the tent, aiming to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

They'll face a trio of challenges at the end of which one celebrity will be named the week's Star Baker.

The Great Celebrity British Bake Off 2021 will air on Channel 4 from March with an exact start date to be revealed.

Great British Bake Off Celebrity contestants 2021

Meet the full list of 20 stars on the 2021 Celebrity Bake Off below...

Actress Daisy Ridley

Actor James McAvoy

Athlete Kelly Holmes

Comedian John Bishop

Comedian Tom Allen

Comedian David Baddiel

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall

TV presenter Stacey Dooley

YouTuber and rapper KSI

Presenter and sportsman Ade Adepitan

Author and journalist Philippa Perry

Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw

Comedian Rob Beckett

Singer Alexandra Burke

TV personality Anneka Rice

Actor Reece Shearsmith

Rapper Dizzee Rascal

Singer Anne-Marie

Singer Nadine Coyle

Comedian Katherine Ryan

Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, has raised over £62 million to date funding 52 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 later this year.

You can watch episodes online and catch up at All4.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2021.