The first series of The Cabins is coming to an end - here's when the final episode and reunion show is!

The Cabins is ITV2's new dating show which launched at the start of January.

Airing Monday to Fridays at 9PM, the show sees singletons challenged to the most revealing first date of their lives as they throw out the rule book and deleting their dating apps as they attempt to find true love.

The first series will air the last of its 15 regular episodes on Friday, 22 January.

But for fans wanting more, there will be an extra special reunion show on Sunday, 24 January at 9PM on ITV2.

The Cabins Reunion: Out of the Woods will be hosted by Clara Amfo with David Potts.

A teaser of the reunion show shares: "The doors of the Cabins have closed - but are any of the couples still together? Clara Amfo presents this reunion show as the contestants meet one last time.

"Clara is joined by friend of the show David Potts, who helps out as we discover the answer to the question on everyone’s lips... is anyone still a Cabins couple?

"Plus, there are shock revelations, awkward confrontations and some exclusive unseen footage."

The Cabins sees singletons looking for love paired up and immediately move in together, spending a 24 hour date in a luxury log cabins, complete with simmering hot tubs and set in beautiful surroundings within the UK.

Nestled together in their intimate cabins, the couples will have quality time to really get to know their date. From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

Having made it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together - or call it a day and walk away.

You can watch episodes of The Cabins online via the ITV Hub online here.

Picture: ITV