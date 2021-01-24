The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 has arrived on Channel 4 - here are the contestants taking part and results so far.
The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for series 4 with 12 new home potters competing this time.
Siobhán McSweeney hosts as the contestants strive to create their most intricate and imaginative work, before their pieces are judged by expert judging duo Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.
Episodes air weekly on Sunday nights on Channel 4 or online via All 4.
The Great Pottery Throw Down contestants and results so far
Adam - Support worker from Brighton
Instagram username: @adamceramic
Alon - Architecture student from London
Instagram username: @oak_fired_clay
Hannah - Housing project manager from Bristol
Instagram username: @hannahruthwalker
Henry - Retirement home activities organiser from Suffolk
Instagram username: @pot_punk
Jodie - NHS scrub nurse from Rhondda Valley
Instagram username: @jodie_neale_ceramics
Lee - Community nurse from Huddersfield
Instagram username: @thenookpottery
Peter - Design and technology teacher from Milton Keynes
Instagram username: @woburn_sands_clay
Sally ‘Sal’ - Art and design teacher from Cornwall
Instagram username: @sally.tully
Shenyue - Model from London
Instagram username: @shenyueding
ELIMINATED: Susan ‘Suz’ - Library assistant from Aberdeenshire
Instagram username: @suzmacinnesceramics
ELIMINATED: Irina - Executive ground staff from Essex
Instagram username: @irispotsoflove
ELIMINATED: Ara - Retired theatre wardrobe manager from Folkstone
Instagram username: @ara.moradian
The Great Pottery Throw Down spoilers
This week the battle of the clay continues as Britain's best home potters compete to become champion.
In this fruity episode, the 10 remaining potters are challenged to make a fruit bowl full of realistic ceramic fruits, and face a blindfolded throw down with a twist, as judges Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones decide who will be named potter of the week and who will be heading home.
The Great Pottery Throw Down airs on Sunday nights on Channel 4.
Episodes are available to watch online via the All 4 player here.