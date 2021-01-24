The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 has arrived on Channel 4 - here are the contestants taking part and results so far.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for series 4 with 12 new home potters competing this time.

Siobhán McSweeney hosts as the contestants strive to create their most intricate and imaginative work, before their pieces are judged by expert judging duo Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

Episodes air weekly on Sunday nights on Channel 4 or online via All 4.

The Great Pottery Throw Down contestants and results so far

Adam - Support worker from Brighton

Instagram username: @adamceramic

Alon - Architecture student from London

Instagram username: @oak_fired_clay

Hannah - Housing project manager from Bristol

Instagram username: @hannahruthwalker

Henry - Retirement home activities organiser from Suffolk

Instagram username: @pot_punk

Jodie - NHS scrub nurse from Rhondda Valley

Instagram username: @jodie_neale_ceramics

Lee - Community nurse from Huddersfield

Instagram username: @thenookpottery

Peter - Design and technology teacher from Milton Keynes

Instagram username: @woburn_sands_clay

Sally ‘Sal’ - Art and design teacher from Cornwall

Instagram username: @sally.tully

Shenyue - Model from London

Instagram username: @shenyueding

ELIMINATED: Susan ‘Suz’ - Library assistant from Aberdeenshire

Instagram username: @suzmacinnesceramics

ELIMINATED: Irina - Executive ground staff from Essex

Instagram username: @irispotsoflove

ELIMINATED: Ara - Retired theatre wardrobe manager from Folkstone

Instagram username: @ara.moradian

The Great Pottery Throw Down spoilers

This week the battle of the clay continues as Britain's best home potters compete to become champion.

In this fruity episode, the 10 remaining potters are challenged to make a fruit bowl full of realistic ceramic fruits, and face a blindfolded throw down with a twist, as judges Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones decide who will be named potter of the week and who will be heading home.

The Great Pottery Throw Down airs on Sunday nights on Channel 4.

Episodes are available to watch online via the All 4 player here.