Pooch Perfect UK contestants and results from new BBC One series

Pooch Perfect 2021 has arrived on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and results so far.

The series will feature 16 professional dog groomers from around the country, taking part in a series of themed challenges to create epic transformations of beloved pets, as they compete to be crowned the UK’s Top Dog Groomer.

Advertisements

Each week, the groomers will reveal their creations on The Dogwalk, where the judges will deliberate over the week’s canine contenders, and their owners are given the chance to see their newly transformed dogs for the first time.

The series takes place over eight weeks and is broken down into 4 heats, 2 quarter finals, 1 semi-final and the final.

Episodes of Pooch Perfect air at 8PM on Thursday nights on BBC One and online via the BBC iPlayer.

Pooch Perfect contestants and results

Heat 1

Kara, Sheridan Smith, Abbie, Kelly D, Thomas - (C) Beyond Productions - Photographer: Becky Robinson

Kelly D - from Somerset

Instagram username: @kellydavisofficial

Kara - from Cambridgeshire

Instagram username: @fairydogmotherfdm

ELIMINATED: Abbie - from Leicestershire

Instagram username: @thecaninebarber

ELIMINATED: Thomas - from Co. Tyrone

Instagram username: @thomasmcdonald_123

Advertisements

Heat 2

Hannah, Lakhi, Sheridan Smith, Tom, Tanya - (C) Beyond Productions - Photographer: Becky Robinson

Lakhi - from Birmingham

Instagram username: @lakhiscissorhands

Hannah - from Essex

Instagram username: @pooches_studio

ELIMINATED: Tom - from Manchester

Instagram username: @toms_dogs

ELIMINATED: Tanya - from Co Down

Instagram username: @hairypawterscraigantlet

Heat 3

Ellie, Georgia, Sheridan Smith, Vasileios, Helen - (C) Beyond Productions - Photographer: Becky Robinson

Georgia - from South Wales

Instagram username: @louisianna_grooming

Vasileios - from London

Instagram username: @vasileios_barlos

ELIMINATED: Helen - from Brighton

Instagram username: @helen_jayne_kirby

ELIMINATED: Ellie - from Yorkshire

Instagram username: @ellielinsell

Heat 4

Kayla Jade Harrison - from Berkshire

Instagram username: @kaylaharri25

Advertisements

Kelly G - from Devon

Instagram username: @kjgdoggroomingacademy

Mich - from Stoke-on-Trent

Instagram username: @pooch_perfect_canine_stylist

Michael - from Derry, Northern Ireland

Instagram username: @bark_n_beauty_spa

Pooch Perfect spoilers

In this week's episode (21 January) it's the third of the four heats.

It’s the English Cocker Spaniels’ turn to get the Breed Makeover treatment in the Pooch Parlour, as four more dog groomers are put to the test trying to tame this gun dog’s wig and furnishings.

Then the groomers try to create a tricky spiral pattern around the coats of four more frizzy-haired models, before parading them on The Dogwalk where their owners will see the results for the very first time.

Advertisements

Pooch Perfect airs at 8PM on Thursday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.