Pooch Perfect UK contestants and results from new BBC One series

Pooch Perfect 2021 has arrived on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and results so far.
The series will feature 16 professional dog groomers from around the country, taking part in a series of themed challenges to create epic transformations of beloved pets, as they compete to be crowned the UK’s Top Dog Groomer.
Each week, the groomers will reveal their creations on The Dogwalk, where the judges will deliberate over the week’s canine contenders, and their owners are given the chance to see their newly transformed dogs for the first time.
The series takes place over eight weeks and is broken down into 4 heats, 2 quarter finals, 1 semi-final and the final.
Episodes of Pooch Perfect air at 8PM on Thursday nights on BBC One and online via the BBC iPlayer.
Pooch Perfect contestants and results
Heat 1
Kelly D - from Somerset
Instagram username: @kellydavisofficial
Kara - from Cambridgeshire
Instagram username: @fairydogmotherfdm
ELIMINATED: Abbie - from Leicestershire
Instagram username: @thecaninebarber
ELIMINATED: Thomas - from Co. Tyrone
Instagram username: @thomasmcdonald_123
Heat 2
Lakhi - from Birmingham
Instagram username: @lakhiscissorhands
Hannah - from Essex
Instagram username: @pooches_studio
ELIMINATED: Tom - from Manchester
Instagram username: @toms_dogs
ELIMINATED: Tanya - from Co Down
Instagram username: @hairypawterscraigantlet
Heat 3
Georgia - from South Wales
Instagram username: @louisianna_grooming
Vasileios - from London
Instagram username: @vasileios_barlos
ELIMINATED: Helen - from Brighton
Instagram username: @helen_jayne_kirby
ELIMINATED: Ellie - from Yorkshire
Instagram username: @ellielinsell
Heat 4
Kayla Jade Harrison - from Berkshire
Instagram username: @kaylaharri25
Kelly G - from Devon
Instagram username: @kjgdoggroomingacademy
Mich - from Stoke-on-Trent
Instagram username: @pooch_perfect_canine_stylist
Michael - from Derry, Northern Ireland
Instagram username: @bark_n_beauty_spa
Pooch Perfect spoilers
In this week's episode (21 January) it's the third of the four heats.
It’s the English Cocker Spaniels’ turn to get the Breed Makeover treatment in the Pooch Parlour, as four more dog groomers are put to the test trying to tame this gun dog’s wig and furnishings.
Then the groomers try to create a tricky spiral pattern around the coats of four more frizzy-haired models, before parading them on The Dogwalk where their owners will see the results for the very first time.
Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer