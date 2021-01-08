The Cabins: Meet new couple Will and Holly as they join the show

Another new pair enter The Cabins on ITV2 tonight as Holly Burns and Will McGregor start a 24 hour date.

The pair check in to Otter’s Pocket, meeting for the first time.

Flight attendant Holly, who is also a make-up artist, model and influencer, says she wants a date who will get to know her for “real” rather than pictures online.

She adds: “I want to be a bag for life, I do not want to be your standard plastic bag.”

While electrician Will, who jokes he’s looking for a “spark”, is also hoping for a date who doesn’t pay attention to how he’s perceived by others, admitting: “I’ve got a bit of a reputation with girls... I’m at a stage where I’m trying to meet someone.”

Will

Holly

Will brings Holly flowers and she pops the prosecco as he compliments her on her outfit.

Will says: “You look nice. Nice little red dress.”

Holly replies: “As do you. Thought I’d stand out [with my dress].”

Will makes Holly laugh with his choice of small pants as they head for the hot tub.

And as they chat, Holly admits: “I’m clever in my own way… but ask me anything about the Prime Minister or anything like that…”

Will asks: “Do you know who the Prime Minister is?”

Holly laughs: “You’ve put me on the spot…”

Will asks: “You joking me, please?”

Before Holly says: “Boris Johnson!”

Holly calls a friend to chat about Will

Later when Holly sends a picture of her date Will to a friend, she recognises him, which makes both of them nervous. Will wants to know why she recognises him and what she knows, while Holly wants to know if it’s bad news…

And Holly admits to her friend she’s not sure how she feels about him after the first few hours.

But as they get to know each other more, with Will admitting he’s “ready” for something more serious and is at the stage where he likes the idea of planning for a family, will things switch to a more positive note for this pair?

The Cabins continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and is available to catch up on the ITV Hub.