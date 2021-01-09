Who is Badger on The Masked Singer? Viewers think they've worked it out

Who is Badger on The Masked Singer? Fans of the show think they're cracked the clues.

The Masked Singer season 2 is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The series sees famous faces fight to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the contestants on the competition this year is Badger who is stepping out of the sett but will they stand out from the crowd?

In the first episode, Badger performed Nina Simone's Feeling Good before returning in week two with Aerosmith classic I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.

Who is Badger on The Masked Singer?

Clues offered up by Badger include that they're used to being anonymous and seeing things like a virtual world.

Further clues have suggested various links to poetry, physics as well as Australia.

In episode two, Badger offered up two lies and a truth: "I'm good at dodging furniture", "When working I'm often found in green", "Strictly speaking, dancing is something I'm well known for".

One of the popular fan theories about Badger's identity is Carl Fogarty.

The motorcycle racer previously won I'm A Celebrity and often raced with a lucky green shirt.

However various other guesses have ranged from Ne-Yo to Jamiroquai's Jay Kay as well as Guy Martin, David Myers and Damon Albarn.

As things stand, Badger's mask is firmly on and so we don't know his official identity.

The Masked Singer's second season continues Saturdays on ITV.

Other contestants taking part in the competition are Blob, Alien, Robin, Viking, Seahorse, Grandfather Clock, Swan, Harlequin, Bush Baby, Dragon and Sausage.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV