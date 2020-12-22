The Masked Singer is back bigger and better for a second series on ITV this weekend.

The second season will launch on Boxing Day, welcoming a fresh cast of 12 celebrities who will be singing and concealing their identities as they attempt to stump viewers and the panel alike on who they could possibly be.

Mo Gilligan takes up a chair and the challenge of figuring out ‘who’s that behind the mask?’ joining returning celebrity sleuths Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, plus host

The new line-up will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the first series winner, Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee and triumphed over an eclectic and unexpected range of singers that numbered politician Alan Johnson, singers Kelis, Justin Hawkins, Skin, Jake Shears and Katherine Jenkins, footballer Teddy Sheringham, comedian Jason Manford and TV personality Denise Van Outen.

The Masked Singer 2021 panellists and host

The Masked Singer: Series 2 on ITV

Ahead of the first episode, Joel said that the success of the first series had seen celebs eager to take part this year.

He shared: "I think now people realise that it’s fun and it’s amazing the people that did the first series because explaining what it was going to be must have been tough. It’s incredible that they did it.

"I think also people may have seen the first series and saw how much everyone enjoyed it. Unanimously, everyone that’s in the costumes absolutely LOVES it.

"I think that is something that really helps and, again, it’s been such a serious year with everything that’s going on so it’s a chance to give yourself that bit of light relief by locking yourself away inside a costume instead of your house."

And Davina teased: "What was interesting this time is that we naturally had a new set of restrictions to abide by, which included travel, so I was amazed at who was behind the masks.

"Suffice to say in the final episode I actually had to sit down. Someone was revealed and I was like WHAT?! I couldn’t believe it. It was amazing."

Dragon. Picture: ITV

As well as big names, series 2 of The Masked Singer is set to feature the most elaborate costumes yet with Rita joking: "The costumes are so extravagant. They’re really putting my tour wardrobe to shame!

"I love to dress up so I’m just mesmerised by how they’re making it all. I want to steal them for my own tours! I’m looking and wondering how they made them and how they move in them. Logistically it’s impossible to figure out where they’re actual heads are. It’s wicked!"

Joel added: "We’ve really stepped up the budget this year – we’ve got smoke coming out of a dragon’s mouth....and maybe sometimes its bottom. I don’t want to give anything away but you might see smoke coming out of both ends of Dragon."

Badger, Jonathan Ross and Robin. Picture: ITV

Viking, Davina McCall and Bushbaby. Picture: ITV

The show's stars went on to promise some "epic" performances from the masked singers.

Joel said: "This year we have some incredible voices. The level of singers is higher. Performance wise – last year Queen Bee blew us away and every song gave you goosebumps and tingles.

"This year there’s definitely at least four or five that had that effect on us and it made every show epic. It feels more epic this year I think."

Rita agreed: "Everyone’s really committed this year. It’s like they watched the last season and went, okay I can do that but better!

"And so this time when they’re walking in and walking out, how they’re talking, how they’re standing – it’s all so thought through. It’s like watching a musical theatre act at all times as they commit to their roles."

New panellist Mo added: "This isn’t just someone in a mask singing, people have really done their research and it’s everything around it so not just the performance. It’s the staging - that’s one of the really cool things. The backing dancers, the props, the visuals, it’s all amazing. When people see it, they will be blown away by how big everyone goes with their performances.

Dragon, Rita Ora and Alien. Picture: ITV

Sausage, Joel Dommett and Sea Horse. Picture: ITV

"I lost myself a few times you know. I got so into it and I was dancing and grooving and then got asked who do you think it is? I had to gather myself quickly! I can promise you epic performances – we’re talking flame throwers, glitter raining down."

Meanwhile, the clues had become even more cryptic to keep people guessing.

Davina explained: "The clues are all true but you’ll look at them and think hang on a minute that was quite random. Or the minute you go down one route suddenly the clues seem to follow and you wonder, wait are they just saying they’re in a boy band because I said last week might they be in a boy band?!

"They’re quite good at playing us. I love it. My favourite bit is all the weird clues."

Mo concluded: "The clues can take you on a merry-go-round! You can be convinced you’ve got it and then the clues take you somewhere else and you’re like hold on it can’t be them. You have to throw out any name you think it could be. It’s not the type of game where you think I’m going to wait with this...

"Until they reveal who’s behind the mask no name is wrong."

The Masked Singer launches at 7PM on Boxing Day - Saturday, 26 December - on ITV.