RuPaul's Drag Race UK results: Who left and contestants from series 2

Who left RuPaul's Drag Race UK? Here are all the contestants and results so far from the second season.
RuPaul's Drag Race's second UK season is currently airing on BBC Three.
An intense competition, the queens will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag expertise. Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting dancing skills, and of course lip sync skills will all be under close scrutiny.
In accordance with Drag Race mantra, all of the queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the bottom two queens being asked to lip sync for their lives.
Series two is even bigger than the first, with twelve queens battling it out over ten weeks, with judges RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr returning to our screens, bringing some much overdue joy to the great British public. Each week Alan or Graham will join RuPaul and Michelle on a rotational basis, alongside an extra special celebrity guest judge.
Here's a recap of the results so far...
Drag Race UK 2021 contestants
Ten Queens were confirmed for RuPaul's Drag Race earlier this year...
Tayce - 26-year-old from London
Lawrence Chaney - 23-year-old from Glasgow
Tia Kofi - 30-year-old from London
Bimini Bon Boulash - 26-year-old from London
Ginny Lemon - 31-year-old from Worcestershire
Veronica Green - 34-year-old from London
Sister Sister - 32-year-old from Liverpool
Ellie Diamond - 21-year-old from Dundee
Asttina Mandella - 27-year-old from London
A’Whora - 23-year-old from London
Cherry Valentine - 26-year-old from Darlington - 11th place
Joe Black - 30-year-old from Brighton - 12th place
Drag Race UK 2021 results
Here's a full recap on who's left and who won the weekly challenges on RuPaul's Drag Race UK...
Week 1 - 14 January
Winner: Asttina Mandella
Bottom two: Bimini Bon Boulash and Joe Black (Lip sync song: Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood)
Eliminated: Joe Black
Week 2 - 21 January
Winner: Veronica Green
Bottom two: Cherry Valentine and Tayce (Lip sync song: Memory from Cats The Musical)
Eliminated: Cherry Valentine
Week 3 - 28 January
TBC
RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three.
You can watch the series and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.