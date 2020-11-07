Little Mix The Search song list revealed for tonight's final

Little Mix The Search returns to our screens tonight (November 7) for the grand final.

Ahead of the live show, the first song choices have been revealed for the final four bands.

In tonight’s final, Little Mix perform and the four finalists compete for viewer votes. Who will come out on top and win the prize of a lifetime?

The four groups left performing are Female Vocal Group Nostalia, Vocal and Instruments Group Since September, Girl Dance group Melladaze and Rap/R&B group YChange.

They will be singing twice in a bid to win the show and join Little Mix on their new tour next year.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will offer up their comments (Jesy Nelson is unwell and will miss the show) before viewers get to vote for the winner.

For now, here's the first song choice from each of the four remaining groups...

Little Mix The Search song choices

Nostalia - Female Vocal

No Scrubs - TLC / Shackles (Praise You) - Mary Mary

Since September - Vocal and Instruments

Drag Me Down - One Direction / Old Town Road - Lil Nas X

Melladaze - Girl Dance

Get Lucky - Daft Punk

YChange - Rap/R&B

Never Forget You - Zara Larsson and MNEK

Hosted by Chris Ramsey, Little Mix The Search continues Saturday night on BBC One.

The grand final will air on 7 November from 6PM.

As well as the performances from the bands, Little Mix will again take to the stage to open the show.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC/Modest TV