Ferne McCann: First Time Mum narrator: Meet the voice over of the ITVBe series

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum is back on ITVBe with a brand new series - but who is the show's famous voiceover?

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum offers an inside look at Ferne's life with daughter Sunday, as she juggles motherhood with a career in the spotlight.

Who is the Ferne McCann: First Time Mum narrator?

The voicerover on Ferne McCann: First Time Mum is comedian Stephen Bailey.

The funnyman and TV presenter has appeared on a number of TV shows, from presenting Celebs on the Farm to showcasing his stand up on Live at the Apollo.

He also recently took part in Celebrity Mastermind and Celebrity Coach Trip as well as joining Love Island: Aftersun as a special guest.

Stephen was also resident Agony Uncle on Zoe Ball's ITV weekend series and a regular on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side until the end of their runs.

On top of all that, in 2018 he enjoyed a special cameo in ITV soap Coronation Street.

You can follow Stephen on Instagram @stephencomedy.

What happens on this series?

Season 6 of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum continues to explore her spiritual side and ultimately focuses less on men and more on finding her zen. But after adopting her new celibate lifestyle and as her 30th plans get thrown into chaos, Ferne gets whisked away on a private jet to the South of France by her millionaire secret admirer.

In the first episode, Sunday continues to keep Ferne on her toes as her night-time routine goes fully out of the window. And Ferne visits bestie Danielle after she has recently given birth to baby Orla, as the pair swap stories on their post-pregnancy bodies.

Ferne’s mum Gill is left emotional after Ferne and sister Sophie organise a special birthday trip to a vineyard as the girls show their appreciation for her.

Watch Ferne McCann: First Time Mum on TV and online

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum will begin its new series on Thursday, October 22 at 9PM on ITVBe and will continue on weekly.

Alternatively you can watch online via ITV Hub Ferne McCann: First Time Mum page. New episodes go online at 7AM the morning each episode airs on TV.

At the time of writing, ITV Hub also has the past series available to watch online.