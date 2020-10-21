The Wanted's Max George joins Celebrity Karaoke Club for a surprise duet

The Wanted's Max George stops by ITV2's Celebrity Karaoke Club tonight for a special duet.

The ITV2 series is back this evening (Wednesday, October 21) at 10PM on ITV2.

This evening’s episode of Celebrity Karaoke Club sees the remaining contestants, Scarlett Moffatt, Courtney Act, Jess Wright, Luke Kempner, Baga Chipz and David Potts battle it out on stage in the hope of becoming the ultimate karaoke star.

In this first look clip from this evening's show, you can watch a special duet between The Wanted's Max George and Ibiza Weekender's David Potts.

They perform The Wanted's Glad You Came in the fifth episode of the series.

Meanwhile, after last week's latest elimination, tonight sees two new celebs join the competition and the race for the karaoke crown.

Comedian Joel Dommett and Love Island star Samira Mighty become the latest stars to take to the stage.

Joel said of joining up: "It’s just such a fun idea. We all love karaoke and we all love having a sing song whilst on a night out. It’s just a really fun show. It’s a good cast as well and I just sing my heart out and belt out a couple of tunes."

He added: "Out of all the shows I’ve ever seen or been on, it’s the most similar to a night out. You really feel when you watch it, that you are on a night out with people. And it’s got that little bit of a competition element to it too."

And Samira, who previously appeared on the West End, said: "I thought it would be a bit of fun! And as you know I’m a professional performer, so I never really let my hair down in that sense."

Despite her past performance experience, Samira admitted to having a few nerves before singing: "For me it’s the unknown of what song you’re getting and I like to rehearse. Karaoke is a bit like just get up and sing the song. So, I was actually a little bit nervous, yes."

As always, at the end of the episode, another celeb will be eliminated.

Celebrity Karaoke Club continues tonight at 10PM on ITV2