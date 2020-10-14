Little Mix The Search postponed after positive coronavirus tests

The latest episode of Little Mix The Search has been postponed after a number of positive coronavirus tests on set.

The new talent show aired its pre-recorded audition stages over the past three weekends and was due to go live on Saturday.

However the BBC has announced that the planned episode has been delayed at least a week.

In a statement, they said: "We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme.

"There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.

"We hope to be back on air on Saturday 24 October."

The new series follows Little Mix as they put together six unique bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars.

The opening episodes saw the group put together a boyband and mixed group while the next two instalments featured a girl vocal group and a mixed vocal & instrument group.

In last weekend's final audition episodes, Little Mix form a Girl Dance Group and a Rap R&B Group.

The six bands will go head to head in the live shows with the winning band joining Little Mix on their next UK tour.

You can catch up on the latest episodes via BBC iPlayer.

Little Mix The Search is the latest UK production to be hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

Just yesterday, Britain's Got Talent postponed filming its Christmas special after crew members tested positive coronavirus test.

