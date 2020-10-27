Married At First Sight is back on TV for 2020 - but which of the couples stay together?

Married at First Sight season five recently aired on Channel 4 on Tuesday nights.

Having been selected from over 7000 applicants and after undergoing rigorous interviews and psychological tests, four singletons put their trust in a brand-new panel of elite matchmakers to find them their perfect partner.

But do the couples stay together and where are they now? Spoilers follow!

Do the Married At First Sight couples stay together?

Michelle and Owen - TOGETHER

At the end of the series, 25-year-old primary school teacher Michelle and 31-year-old IT sales manager Owen are still together!

The pair decided to move in with another, with Michelle relocating north to Sheffield to live with Owen.

Six months on from filming, the couple were happily living together and still going strong.

"I feel so incredibly happy and lucky to have found Owen and we love each other," said Michelle.

Whether or not they remain together in the long run of course remains to be seen.

Shareen and David - SPLIT

47-year-old an events/sales manager Shareen and 56-year-old sales director David decided to split up.

In the final episode, Shareen admitted that she didn't feel David was the one just days after they married.

"It's over. It's the end of our journey and it is what it is. It's sad," said Shareen.

"It's been intense but I've come out of this surprisingly upbeat. I would be crazy enough to do it again because I feel it's made me a better person." added David.

