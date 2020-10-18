The Bridge cast: Meet the contestants on Channel 4's new show

The Bridge is the unique new challenge show currently airing on Channel 4 - meet the cast here!

The Bridge welcomes twelve strangers together on the banks of a lake in the beautiful British countryside, with one thing in common – they want to win a lifechanging sum of money.

They know nothing about the epic challenge that awaits them or what they’ll need to do to win the cash.

£100,000 lies on an island in the middle of a lake and the twelve must build an 850ft bridge by hand within 20 days in order to reach the prize. It may sound simple but a series of twists and turns along the way offer moral dilemmas, spark rivalries and put their ability to work together as a team to the test.

The Bridge airs Sunday nights on Channel 4 at 9PM.

The Bridge cast of contestants

BILLIE

Billie

Age: 30

From: London

Job: Publicist

Relationship status: Single

She says: "I guess I’m a bit of a nutter. That’s how my friends would describe me! I live alone and due to lockdown, I’ve been completely on my own since March and have had a long time to think about my life. All I’ve done for the last eight years is work, I saw the callout for the show and thought ‘what the hell?’ I felt like the universe was giving me a sign, so I signed up."

TARA

Tara

Age: 39

From: London

Job: Waitress/Spray Tan Beautician

Relationship status: Married

She says: "The producers have been asking some very crazy questions, like how are you if we throw you out of a plane/riding a horse/riding a canoe? To which I replied, "Okay, I'm up for that." I have a feeling there could be a camp like situation and I’ve never been camping. I’d be really worried about the toilet situation, would there be toilet paper and running water? All I know is that I'll be with a group of people that I haven't yet met, I may get on with some of them and not with others."

SLY

Sly

Age: 60

From: London

Job: Car Fabricator

Relationship status: Married

He says: "I'm 60 years of age and if anybody comes and asks you, "Would you like to give so-and-so a go?" I will turn round and say, "Hell yeah, why not?" These days it feels like if you're not 20 or 25, you're past it. Everything is for youngsters, so at 60, you think your opportunities are starting to get a little bit limited. I’m determined to prove otherwise."

ZAC

Zac

Age: 26

From: Surrey

Job: Performer

Relationship status: In a relationship

He says: "I love a challenge, I've pretty much lived my life going, "ah, f**k it." This is just another one of those moments! I bring a whole lot of charisma and I like to think I’m quite fun. Skills-wise, I'm an acrobat and a dancer and very physically intelligent. I'm a problem-solver too, I like puzzles and things that test my brain. I feel like I'm well-suited to most challenges."

LUKE

Luke

Age: 26

From: Doncaster

Job: Plumber

Relationship status: Single

He says: "I'm a very spontaneous and adventurous sort of person so when something new comes your way and you don't know anything about it, it kind of intrigues me. I'm the sort of person that when they say, "don't press the red button," you need to press the red button. I'm that guy, so it intrigued me!"

MAURA

Maura

Age: 20

From: County Kildare, Ireland

Job: Hotel Entertainer & Fitness Instructor

Relationship status: Single

She says: "I’m very competitive – I’m from a very competitive family, even when we were kids playing Monopoly, we always wanted to win. There'd be no prize, but just the feeling of winning makes you feel great. So yes, now there's money involved, I definitely will want to put my best foot forward."

ROWAN

Rowan

Age: 22

From: Fife

Job: Graduate

Relationship status: Single

He says: "As sort of crazy as it sounds, it’s my dream to be on TV. Obviously, I know no details about it at all but it's sort of a reality challenge show. Reality shows are my guilty pleasure, my bread and butter. It sounds like the sort of show I watch as much as I can – but that none of my friends do! So I just need to live it myself."

DOMINIQUE

Dominique

Age: 21

From: Manchester

Job: Student

Relationship status: Single

She says: "The challenge really is the mystery surrounding it, I think that is what attracted me. Also, the fact that there's £100,000 up for grabs and a high likelihood that you're going to be around people you don't know and that you may or may not get along with. I'm the kind of person who is always looking for adventure and always looking for new things to get stuck into. So, I just thought why not?"

JULIE

Julie

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Junior fashion designer

Relationship status: single

She says: "It's an adventure and I’m always up for a good adventure. I'm on furlough at the minute – I’m a junior fashion designer for a High Street brand – so this has come at the perfect time."

SARAH

Sarah

Age: 44

From: The Wirral

Job: Stand Up Paddle Boarder

Relationship status: Single

She says: "I usually work my ass off in the UK at a motorhome rental place which is only seasonal, at the end of that, I do my endurance series racing and my paddle boarding and then I’ll go to Australia. I haven’t been able to do that this year because of [the pandemic] so I need a bit of excitement, I need something other than just work! I saw the advert on Facebook and thought, let’s do it."

LEVI

Levi

Age: 29

From: Wolverhampton

Job: Restaurant Manager

Relationship status: Single

He says: "When I was younger, I used to be a lot more active but as I've got older, I've got lazier so, it’ll be nice to rediscover my youth. And with the whole world going through a crazy time at the moment, this is going to be the year to do things that you wouldn't normally do. I was at home in my one-bedroom apartment on my own for two months and was like, 'get me out of here and let's do something crazy!'"

SAM

Sam

Age: 26

From: Devon

Job: PE teacher

Relationship status: Single

He says: "At the moment, I'm back at home with my parents and in-between changing careers. With everything that's going on, I just thought, 'why not?'. I normally do things quite spontaneously and last minute anyway. My mum was a little worried, she said, 'you sure they're not going to kidnap you or something like that?' I was like, I don't think so, there's a lot of evidence if they're going to!"