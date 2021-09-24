Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice 2021 this week's guests for new series

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice is back for 2021 - here's all you need to know.

As The Great British Bake Off triumphantly returns to our screens, An Extra Slice is back to bring us more treats from the tent.

Each week host Jo Brand welcomes a panel of celebrity Bake Off fans to unpack the best bits from the show, as well as unseen footage and an exclusive interview with the latest baker to have left the tent.

Alongside Jo, comedian Tom Allen will join the show weekly with a selection of home bakers presenting their creations.

Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice airs Friday nights at 8PM on Channel 4 from 24 September

Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice guests

Tonight, host Jo Brand's joined by celebrity fans Sarah Millican, Sunetra Sarker and Iain Stirling to discuss a new batch of bakers and tuck into the events of Cake Week.

Jo and the panel celebrate the best bits from Cake Week with unseen footage from the tent and an exclusive interview with the first baker to leave.

As ever, Tom Allen judges the bakes brought along by a select group of home bakers, and Jo rifles though photos of delightful and dubious bakes created by viewers at home.

Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice airs Friday nights at 8PM on Channel 4. You can watch episodes online and catch up via All 4 here.

Meanwhile Great British Bake Off airs Tuesday nights at 8PM and can be watched online here.

