Made In Chelsea is back this month with a brand new series - here's all you need to know.

Our favourite Chelsea residents are back for the 21st series of the hit E4 reality show.

The new series will see the SW3 socialites escape Chelsea and bubble up in a beautiful Cotswolds mansion - here's all you need to know.

When is Made In Chelsea is back on TV?

Made in Chelsea's new series starts on E4 from Monday, 29 March at 9PM. New episodes air weekly.

As always you'll be able to watch on TV and online via the All 4 player.

Meanwhile past series of Made In Chelsea all the way back to the first season are also currently available to watch online for free (in the UK) on All 4 as well.

Made In Chelsea cast

Those appearing on the cast for the new series will include MiC rgulars Ollie Locke & Gareth Locke, Tiffany Watson, Sam Thompson, Olivia Bentley and Sophie Hermann.

They'll be joined by Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Paris Smith, Tristan Phipps, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Ruby Adler

Meanwhile returning to the cast will be familiar faces Fred Ferrier, Miles Nazaire and Julius Cowdrey.

Made In Chelsea 2021 spoilers

In the first episode (Monday, 29 March), Ollie and Gareth prepare to surprise everyone with an exciting announcement.

Heartthrob Miles is back, single and ready to cause havoc, but will his return mark the beginning of the end for Maeva and James?

During a raucous first night, Miles focuses his charm on Reza's girlfriend, Ruby, and Sam is not impressed...

Meanwhile, Julius, Liv's estranged BFF, makes a surprise return, leaving Tristan suspicious of his agenda.

Made In Chelsea airs on E4 on Monday nights.