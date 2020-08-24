The Bridge: New reality game show sees £100,000 prize up for grabs

Channel 4 has announced a brand new reality game show called The Bridge.

The new series has a fairly straight forward concept: A prize fund of £100,000 is up for grabs on an isolated island.

12 contestants, who have never met before, are given twenty days to build a bridge to get to the prize.

However along the way there will be a series of "surprise twists in the process".

What's more, if they reach the prize it's not all over: Each of them will get a vote for who they think is the most deserving of the life changing prize. The winner is then left with the trickiest decision of all – will they keep all the money or share it?

Made by production company Workerbee, the five-part series will be narrated by Bafta winning and Golden Globe nominated actor James McAvoy and air later in 2020.

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment at Channel 4 said: “This is such an exciting first reality commission for me and the Channel 4 entertainment department.

"The brilliant Workerbee have conjured up the entertaining twists, comedy and drama viewers associate with classic channel 4 reality, against what might be considered a traditionally more factual backdrop.”

Steve Handley, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 added: “Filmed in the backdrop of the wide open spaces of the glorious UK countryside that many of us have been dreaming of in recent months this entertaining and utterly engaging new reality series is bound to start many conversations about just how far we would each go to secure £100k.”

Rick Murray, Managing Director for Workerbee, commented: “The Bridge is an innovative and ground-breaking factual entertainment format and we’re thrilled to be making it for Channel 4 from our HQ in Manchester.

"Pulling together a show of this nature and scale in the current environment has been no mean feat but we’re raring to go and it is going to be fascinating to see if this cross section of people can work as a team even after months of lockdown.”

Warren Smith, Executive Producer for Workerbee added: “After months of lockdown, a group of strangers have come together to tackle an intense challenge. We aim to find out whether they will work in harmony or will ruthless behaviour play a part in securing the £100,000 winnings?

"Filmed in the British countryside, we will demonstrate that you do not have to travel abroad to find beautiful locations, they exist on our doorstep.”

The Bridge will air on Channel 4 in 2020.