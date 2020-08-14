Mark Wright has reportedly declined to take par in TOWIE's upcoming reunion show.

The Only Way Is Essex is set to celebrate a decade on screen this autumn as it returns to ITVBe for its latest series.

Alongside the new episodes, there's set to be a one-off special featuring cast members past and present.

However one of those not appearing is Mark Wright, according to The Sun newspaper.

A source shared with the tabloid: “He’s said he’s in a different part of his life now and doesn’t want to go back to Towie again."

It was also recently reported that Sam Fiers won't be a part of the reunion episode.

However Lauren Goodger, Joey Essex and Amy Childs are tipped to appear.

TOWIE will return for a new 18-episode series this September.

To celebrate 10 years of the reality show, a special selection of unforgettable moments will be shared on the ITV Hub in The TOWIE Years.

Each episode of the 10-part online series will look back on a year in the show’s history, starting with 2010, the year the show first burst onto screens.