Little Mix The Search start date, trailer and how the new show works

Little Mix The Search is coming to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

First announced in 2019, the show will welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including vocal coaches, song writers and producers.

Pre-recorded audition stages will be followed by four rounds of live shows.

The winning group will join Little Mix on their next tour.

Little Mix The Search start date

The series was originally due to premiere in April but was postponed due to the pandemic.

It has now been confirmed that the show WILL start on BBC One this year, airing in the autumn. An exact air date has yet to be announced.

Little Mix recently shared a first-look video from the show, and a teaser look at the set.

Perrie said: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Jade added: “The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”

And speaking about the show on ITV's Lorraine this week, Leigh-Anne shared: "We've lived it and this is what we do so to be able to give that experience to them and mentor them and hopefully create the next big band is amazing.

"We were sitting there looking at all these people coming in to audition for our show like 'Oh my goshm is this actually happening? Is this our show right now?' It's amazing."