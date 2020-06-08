The Real Housewives of Cheshire is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire started in April on ITVbe.

Returning to the cast for series 11 are Dawn Ward, Ester Dohnalová, Hanna Kinsella, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Tanya Bardsley.

They will be joined by beloved housewife Lauren Simon, who is also set to come back and Christine McGuiness who returns as a guest.

Also on the cast this year is new addition, Nicole Sealey, famous in Cheshire for her no-nonsense attitude.

Watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire online

The Real Housewives of Cheshire airs Monday nights on ITVBe.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the ITV ITVBe Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main ITVHub The Real Housewives of Cheshire page.

Watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of The Real Housewives of Cheshire from Season 2 onwards are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via ITVHub. The Real Housewives of Cheshire first started 2015 with more than 100 episodes airing today.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

You can also currently watch past seasons 2-11 online via Amazon Prime with ITVHub+.