Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows: Dates, times and guests confirmed!

Britain's Got Talent: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amands Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. ©Syco/Thames

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows are on their way - when do they start and what can we expect?

The semifinals of this year series kickoff this week following the auditions which aired on Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

In the live semi-finals, the top acts will perform live in the hope of winning the public vote and securing an all important place in the live grand final.

Stripped across the week the live semi-finals will see eight acts performing each night for a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance

As always, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will give their opinions before the viewers at home vote. Each night two acts will go through to the live grand finale.

Britain's Got Talent live shows start date

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows will start Monday, 30 May, ITV have confirmed.

As usual, the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals will air each weeknight until Friday.

The performances will take place from 8PM running to 10PM with the results revealed in the same show.

Advertisements

The date of the Britain's Got Talent final has also been confirmed, taking place on SUNDAY, 5 June from 7:30PM on ITV.

Live show guests revealed

Alongside the performances from the contestants there will be some special guest performances each evening.

They will include the casts of West End musicals Moulin Rouge! (30 May), Back To The Future (31 May) and Sister Act (5 June)

Former BGT champions Diversity will return for a special performance on 1 June while on 2 June Emeli Sandé will join forces with performance artist Kseniya Simonova

And on 3 June there will be a collaboration between BGT winners Jon Courtenay and Colin Thackery and BGT favourites, The D-Day Darlings and D-Day Juniors, alongside The Chelsea Pensioners Choir and Military Drummers.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 tickets

The Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals will be back at the Hammersmith Apollo in London for 2022.

Tickets for the Britain's Got Talent live shows are FREE but in short supply and high demand.

Advertisements

In order to be in the audience, make sure you head over to Applause Store to register now.

You need to be at least 8-years-old (under 17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult).