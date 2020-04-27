Glow Up 2020 start date, judges and spoilers from season 2

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star is back for season 2 in 2020 - here's all you need toknow.

Following the success of the debut series last year, host Stacey Dooley will be back to present.

Advertisements

Industry legends Val Garland and Dominic Skinner return on the judging panel, ready to choose who glows and who goes, as they whittle down the Make Up Artists (MUAs) one by one before crowning this year’s Glow Up star.

Glow Up 2020 season 2 release date

Glow Up's second series will air online via BBC Three.

The BBC has announced that the first episode will be released between 9 May to 15 May with the exact day and time still to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, you can watch the first series online now via BBC Three here.

In the first episode we'll meet the new ten aspiring MUAs for season 2 before they're tasked with an assignment from sports fashion retailer JD, who are shooting their Christmas ad campaign.

Advertisements

The week’s guest judge challenges the amateur MUAs to follow a brief which focuses on brand identity. If they succeed, their work will be included in the advertising campaign and be seen globally.

If they fail to hit the mark, their work won’t be featured and they risk starting the following day’s challenge in the red Face Off chairs with a 15-minute crucial time penalty.

The only way to escape the elimination Face Off round is to wow the judges in the Creative Brief and hope another MUA takes their place. In the first week’s Creative Brief, the MUAs must produce a look on their own face based on identity.

The two who least impress, take on the first elimination Face Off skill drill - a bold ombre lip on identical twins. Following this the judges must decide who stays and who goes.

Stacey Dooley said: “We had so much fun filming the last series of Glow Up, so to be back for another with the legends Val and Dominic is a dream come true.

Advertisements

"I was blown away by the talent and creativity last time and it was a pleasure to be part of the journey. I can’t wait to get to know the new MUAs!”

The first series was won by Ellis Hill who has gone on to gain experience with some of the world’s top make-up artists, including joining Val Garland’s team at Cannes Film Festival to assist with the red carpet looks for a-list celebs.