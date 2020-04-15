Gemma Collins returns with new 'Diva on Lockdown' reality show

Gemma Collins will be back on ITVBe with new reality series Diva on Lockdown

Following the success of her first series Diva Forever, Gemma's show returns with a new title Diva on Lockdown.

The three-part series will follow the nation's favourite diva and Queen of memes, Gemma Collins, as she deals with the ongoing lockdown and finds new ways of sharing her lifestyle with the nation.

ITV said in a teaser: "Viewers will see how the icon of Essex has adapted to the UK being in lockdown.

"As working from home becomes the norm and with schools, restaurants and shops closed across the country, the GC says farewell to her film crew and instead, fixed-rig cameras will capture the nation’s favourite diva at home.

"Before the lockdown, successful business woman Gemma Collins was searching for her new dream home and not only rubbing shoulders with famous faces, she was also mixing in Royal circles.

"With Gemma closing the doors to her Brentwood shop, will the lockdown put her dream home and future in jeopardy?"

Gemma Collins said: “We were in the middle of filming my new series of Diva with loads of exciting stuff planned. But as you know, we’ve found ourselves in the middle of a pandemic.

"So here we are now…I’m standing in my living room, with fixed rig cameras all over my house to bring you Diva on Lockdown. You want the GC, so the GC found a new way of working. You’re going to see everything that I do in isolation. We’ll all be on our journey together.”

Gemma continued: “I’m being filmed and I’ve also got the producers speaking in my ear so if it sounds as if I’m talking to myself…well maybe sometimes I am. I can guarantee though, what you see will definitely be 100% authentic GC. I hope it cheers you up in these difficult times.”

ITV’s Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said: “Gemma has proven in all her previous outings across ITV that she is a star who thrives on audience and public interaction.

"Both generous and warm, the GC is one of the most gregarious personalities in the UK.

"ITVBe is therefore very grateful to her for finishing production on her new series whilst on lockdown.”