SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 celebrity series is here - who's on the cast and who finished top in the results?

A second special Celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins aired this Spring on Channel 4.

Just like on the main series, the team of ex-Special Forces operators, led by Chief Instructor Ant Middleton have put a cast of celebrities through an intensive 7 day course to see if they’ve got what it takes to pass this unique version of SAS Selection.

When is SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV and how to watch online

SAS: Who Dares Wins second celebrity special started on TV on Monday, April 20 at 9PM.

There were six episodes airing on Channel 4 every Monday night until May 25.

You are able to watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player where the first series is also available to watch.

You can also watch past series of SAS: Who Dares Wins online for free via All4 right here.

SAS: Who Dares Wins celebrity line up of contestants and results

A cast of 12 celebrities signed up for the Channel 4 series - but just two made it to the very end of the process.

Paralympic Athlete, Lauren Steadman and DJ Locksmith from Rudimental were the only ones to pass the course.

The rest of this year's celebrity recruits included TV personalities Katie Price and Joey Essex; TV presenters, Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton; ballroom dancer, Brendan Cole; former Premiership Footballer, John Fashanu and Hollyoaks actress, Nikki Sanderson.

Joining them were Youtuber, Jack Maynard; Radio 1Xtra DJ, Yasmin Evans and former boxing champion, Tony Bellew.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins spoilers

The new series returns to Scotland - the homeland of the SAS - the celebrity recruits will leave their glamourous lives behind and live together in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay, where they will be exposed to Scotland’s unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

Facing a series of terrifying and brutal challenges, they’ll be forced to confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true self. Will they have what it takes to make it through this unique version of SAS selection?

In episode 6 tonight (May 25), the final episode of the series reveals who's got what it takes to pass this intense version of SAS selection. Over 48 hours, the remaining six celebrity recruits begin the interrogation phase, a tortuous exercise where the interrogators keep ramping up the punishments, with the recruits put through horrendous torture techniques.

Only the physically and mentally elite make it to the end.