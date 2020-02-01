Who is Duck on The Masked Singer? Here's a recap of all the clues and best guesses so far.

The Masked Singer is the new ITV singing show with one major twist.

Twelve celebrity contestants compete to put on the best musical performance, all while keeping their identities hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

Even their voices are masked as they give interviews both on and off stage.

One of the seven remaining contestants is Duck - but who is behind the mask?

Duck on The Masked Singer

The current most popular guesses for Duck from viewers are Skin from Skunk Anansie or either Mel C or Mel B from The Spice Girls.

Clues so far have included Duck being "a real softie, although maybe you wouldn't think it."

She's always been sporty and can surf and used to be a long distance runner.

Duck loves to speak different languages and once had 850,000 people sing happy birthday to her and has sung happy birthday to a "legend".

In her latest performance, Duck's song choice - which was revealed to be a clue to her identity - was Blinded By Your Grace by Stormzy.

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Alongside Duck, those left on the first series of the UK show are, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

This weekend will see a double elimination as TWO singers have their real identities unmasked.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, this week's super star panel features regulars Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and - for this Saturday night only - guest panelists Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.