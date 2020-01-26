The Masked Singer UK set to return for a second series

The Masked Singer is set to return for a second series, it's been reported.

The first ever UK series of The Masked Singer began in January and has proved a huge hit with viewers.

The bizarre singing show, which is based on a South Korean television series, sees famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance.

However they do so while keeping their identity a secret behind elaborate masks and costumes and having their voices disguised in interviews and VTs.

A panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong together with a studio audience vote for their favourite performances all while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

Each week at least one act is eliminated and has their true identity revealed.

While the first series still continues to air, a second is already being planned by ITV.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It was a ­no-brainer to go for a second series. The show has been a massive hit. It’s has the whole country talking. People either love it or hate it but everyone seems to have an ­opinion on it.”

The insider added: “After some high-level meetings, everything was agreed and now a second series is definitely happening.

“Everyone at ITV is thrilled The Masked Singer will be back.”

For now, the current series of The Masked Singer continues on Saturday nights on ITV.

So far five of the celebrities have left the competition and had their identity unmasked.

This weekend saw Daisy leave the competition as she was revealed as singer-songwriter and chef Kelis.

Last week's episode it was former England footballer Teddy Sheringham unveiled as Tree, while the week before saw the identity of Chameleon revealed as Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

The first episode saw Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly while episode 2 featured Alan Johnson as Pharoah leaving the competition.