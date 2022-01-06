Follow The Apprentice 2022 contestants Instagram on Twitter

The Apprentice 2022 has arrived and here's where to follow this year's contestants on social media.
This year the opportunity to become Lord Sugar’s next Business partner is tougher than ever.
With a £250,000 investment up for grabs, The Apprentice 2022 welcomes candidates from a range of careers and backgrounds including a 'qualified witch' and former professional rugby player.
Alongside Lord Sugar, are trusted advisors Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell who are on hand to scrutinise the candidate’s every move. After every weekly challenge, the candidates must face Lord Sugar in the boardroom, where they will have to fight it out to avoid hearing the dreaded: "You’re fired."
Here's a round up of this year's contestants and where to follow them on social media...
The Apprentice 2022 contestants
Aaron Willis - 38-year-old Flight Operations Instructor from Chorley, Lancashire
Instagram username: @aaronwillisofficial
Akeem Bundu-Kamara - 29-year-old Strategy Manager For A Financial Firm from London
Instagram username: @akeembk Twitter username: @AkeemBK
Akshay Thakrar - 28-year-old Owner, Digital Marketing Agency from London
Instagram username: @akshay.thakrar Twitter username: @akshaythakrar_
Alex Short - 27-year-old Owner, Commercial Cleaning Company from Hertford
Instagram username: @alexshort__
Amy Anzel - 48-year-old Owner, Beauty Brand from London
Instagram username: @amy_anzel Twitter username: @amyanzel
Brittany Carter - 25-year-old Hotel Front of House Manager from Bristol
Instagram username: @brittcarterr
Conor Gilsenan - 28-year-old Sales Executive and former Professional Rugby Player from London
Instagram username: @guillotine_92 Twitter username: @ConorGilsenan
Francesca Kennedy Wallbank - 26-year-old Owner, Sustainability Company from Surrey
Instagram username: @cheski.kw
Harry Mahmood - 35-year-old Regional Operations Manager from West Midlands
Instagram username: @harry_mahmoodofficial
Harpreet Kaur - 30-year-old Owner, Dessert Parlour from West Yorkshire
Instagram username: @harpsi_kaur
Kathryn Louise Burn - 29-year-old Owner, Online Pyjama Store from Swindon
Instagram username: @kaggzlouise
Navid Sole - 27-year-old Pharmacist from London
Instagram username: @navid_sole Twitter username: @minajnavid
Nick Showering - 31-year-old Finance Manager from London
Instagram username: @nick.showering
Sophie Wilding - 32-year-old Owner, Boutique Cocktail Bar from Cheltenham
Instagram username: @sophiewildingxx
Shama Amin - 41-year-old Owner, Children’s Day Nursery from Bradford
Stephanie Afflek - 28-year-old Owner, Online Children’s Store from Kent
Instagram username: @stephanieaffleck_
The Apprentice 2022 begins Thursday, 6 January at 9PM on BBC One.
You'll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.