Follow The Apprentice 2022 contestants Instagram on Twitter

The Apprentice 2022 has arrived and here's where to follow this year's contestants on social media.

This year the opportunity to become Lord Sugar’s next Business partner is tougher than ever.

Advertisements

With a £250,000 investment up for grabs, The Apprentice 2022 welcomes candidates from a range of careers and backgrounds including a 'qualified witch' and former professional rugby player.

Alongside Lord Sugar, are trusted advisors Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell who are on hand to scrutinise the candidate’s every move. After every weekly challenge, the candidates must face Lord Sugar in the boardroom, where they will have to fight it out to avoid hearing the dreaded: "You’re fired."

Here's a round up of this year's contestants and where to follow them on social media...

The Apprentice 2022 contestants

Aaron Willis - 38-year-old Flight Operations Instructor from Chorley, Lancashire

Instagram username: @aaronwillisofficial

Akeem Bundu-Kamara - 29-year-old Strategy Manager For A Financial Firm from London

Instagram username: @akeembk Twitter username: @AkeemBK

Akshay Thakrar - 28-year-old Owner, Digital Marketing Agency from London

Instagram username: @akshay.thakrar Twitter username: @akshaythakrar_

Alex Short - 27-year-old Owner, Commercial Cleaning Company from Hertford

Instagram username: @alexshort__

Amy Anzel - 48-year-old Owner, Beauty Brand from London

Instagram username: @amy_anzel Twitter username: @amyanzel

Advertisements

Brittany Carter - 25-year-old Hotel Front of House Manager from Bristol

Instagram username: @brittcarterr

Conor Gilsenan - 28-year-old Sales Executive and former Professional Rugby Player from London

Instagram username: @guillotine_92 Twitter username: @ConorGilsenan

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank - 26-year-old Owner, Sustainability Company from Surrey

Instagram username: @cheski.kw

Harry Mahmood - 35-year-old Regional Operations Manager from West Midlands

Instagram username: @harry_mahmoodofficial

Harpreet Kaur - 30-year-old Owner, Dessert Parlour from West Yorkshire

Instagram username: @harpsi_kaur

Kathryn Louise Burn - 29-year-old Owner, Online Pyjama Store from Swindon

Instagram username: @kaggzlouise

Navid Sole - 27-year-old Pharmacist from London

Instagram username: @navid_sole Twitter username: @minajnavid

Nick Showering - 31-year-old Finance Manager from London

Instagram username: @nick.showering

Sophie Wilding - 32-year-old Owner, Boutique Cocktail Bar from Cheltenham

Instagram username: @sophiewildingxx

Shama Amin - 41-year-old Owner, Children’s Day Nursery from Bradford

Stephanie Afflek - 28-year-old Owner, Online Children’s Store from Kent

Instagram username: @stephanieaffleck_

Advertisements

The Apprentice 2022 begins Thursday, 6 January at 9PM on BBC One.

You'll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.