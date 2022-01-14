The Apprentice 2022 contestants and results - who left this week?

Who left The Apprentice 2022 this week? Here are all the results and contestants so far.

It was the second episode of The Apprentice 2022 this week, as the remaining 15 candidates competed for Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment.

Advertisements

This week the candidates were summoned to the Eastman Dental Institute in central London. Filling them in on this week’s task was Lord Sugar in the form of a tooth fairy. He revealed that they would be creating a brand new electric toothbrush aimed at children aged between six and eight, as well as an accompanying app that encourages children to brush their teeth.

Once they created their electric toothbrush and app, they pitched the idea to two major buyers. The Girls team took on an intergalactic space theme, hoping that it would rocket them to success, while the Boys team took a chance with a magical masterplan.

In the final boardroom it was the Girls who came out on top for the second week running leaving the boys to face Lord Sugar where it was Conor Gilsenan who was fired from The Apprentice this week.

Here's a full recap of the The Apprentice results so far...

The Apprentice 2022 contestants

Aaron Willis - 38-year-old Flight Operations Instructor from Chorley, Lancashire

Akeem Bundu-Kamara - 29-year-old Strategy Manager For A Financial Firm from London

Akshay Thakrar - 28-year-old Owner, Digital Marketing Agency from London

Alex Short - 27-year-old Owner, Commercial Cleaning Company from Hertford

Advertisements

Amy Anzel - 48-year-old Owner, Beauty Brand from London

Brittany Carter - 25-year-old Hotel Front of House Manager from Bristol

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank - 26-year-old Owner, Sustainability Company from Surrey

Harpreet Kaur - 30-year-old Owner, Dessert Parlour from West Yorkshire

Kathryn Louise Burn - 29-year-old Owner, Online Pyjama Store from Swindon

Navid Sole - 27-year-old Pharmacist from London

Nick Showering - 31-year-old Finance Manager from London

Sophie Wilding - 32-year-old Owner, Boutique Cocktail Bar from Cheltenham

Shama Amin - 41-year-old Owner, Children’s Day Nursery from Bradford

Stephanie Afflek - 28-year-old Owner, Online Children’s Store from Kent

FIRED EPISODE 2 Conor Gilsenan - 28-year-old Sales Executive and former Professional Rugby Player from London

FIRED EPISODE 1 Harry Mahmood - 35-year-old Regional Operations Manager from West Midlands

Advertisements

The Apprentice 2022 continues Thursday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

You'll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.