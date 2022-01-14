The Apprentice 2022 contestants and results - who left this week?

Who left The Apprentice 2022 this week? Here are all the results and contestants so far.
It was the second episode of The Apprentice 2022 this week, as the remaining 15 candidates competed for Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment.
This week the candidates were summoned to the Eastman Dental Institute in central London. Filling them in on this week’s task was Lord Sugar in the form of a tooth fairy. He revealed that they would be creating a brand new electric toothbrush aimed at children aged between six and eight, as well as an accompanying app that encourages children to brush their teeth.
Once they created their electric toothbrush and app, they pitched the idea to two major buyers. The Girls team took on an intergalactic space theme, hoping that it would rocket them to success, while the Boys team took a chance with a magical masterplan.
In the final boardroom it was the Girls who came out on top for the second week running leaving the boys to face Lord Sugar where it was Conor Gilsenan who was fired from The Apprentice this week.
Here's a full recap of the The Apprentice results so far...
The Apprentice 2022 contestants
Aaron Willis - 38-year-old Flight Operations Instructor from Chorley, Lancashire
Akeem Bundu-Kamara - 29-year-old Strategy Manager For A Financial Firm from London
Akshay Thakrar - 28-year-old Owner, Digital Marketing Agency from London
Alex Short - 27-year-old Owner, Commercial Cleaning Company from Hertford
Amy Anzel - 48-year-old Owner, Beauty Brand from London
Brittany Carter - 25-year-old Hotel Front of House Manager from Bristol
Francesca Kennedy Wallbank - 26-year-old Owner, Sustainability Company from Surrey
Harpreet Kaur - 30-year-old Owner, Dessert Parlour from West Yorkshire
Kathryn Louise Burn - 29-year-old Owner, Online Pyjama Store from Swindon
Navid Sole - 27-year-old Pharmacist from London
Nick Showering - 31-year-old Finance Manager from London
Sophie Wilding - 32-year-old Owner, Boutique Cocktail Bar from Cheltenham
Shama Amin - 41-year-old Owner, Children’s Day Nursery from Bradford
Stephanie Afflek - 28-year-old Owner, Online Children’s Store from Kent
FIRED EPISODE 2 Conor Gilsenan - 28-year-old Sales Executive and former Professional Rugby Player from London
FIRED EPISODE 1 Harry Mahmood - 35-year-old Regional Operations Manager from West Midlands
The Apprentice 2022 continues Thursday nights at 9PM on BBC One.
You'll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.