Who is Hedgehog on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week's episode.

New series The Masked Singer sees a cast of celebs compete to put on the best musical performance all while their hiding their identity behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the characters on the show is Hedgehog, a homely creature who is most active at night.

Clues on the show to Hedgehog's identity have included him being more introverted than people might expect, a self-confessed workaholic and that he once had a job that meant he died at 8.30 every night.

Who is Hedgehog on The Masked Singer?

Hedgehog made it as far as the final this weekend (February 15) where he was unveiled as actor and comedian Jason Manford.

Jason Manford as Hedgehog

Hedgehog finished as runner up of The Masked Singer, losing out to Queen Bee in the final.

Jason Manford had proved a popular guess with both viewers and the show's panel, made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

Speaking about the speculation on ITV's Good Morning Britain previously, Jason denied he was a part of the show: "I don't want to spoil the show by saying no but - no.

"My own kids asked me as well!"

However fans of the show weren't convinced by Jason's denial.

One wrote on Twitter: "You sit on a throne of masked lies Jason Manford.. If he’s not hedgehog then I’m questioning everything I’ve ever been told"

Other popular guesses for Hedgehog's identity had included Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

The Masked Singer UK aired Saturday nights on ITV.

Other celebrities who took part in the first series included Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, classical singer Katherine Jenkins, Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears, singer-songwriter and chef Kelis, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and actress Patsy Palmer.

It's been reported that the show will return for a second series.

The latest episode had over 6 million viewers, making it the most watched show of Saturday night.