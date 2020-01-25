Ken Jeong replaced on The Masked Singer by Donny Osmond as guest judge

Donny Osmond stands in for Ken Jeong as a guest judge on The Masked Singer this weekend.

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday night on ITV.

The wacky singing show sees a line up of celebs competing to give the best musical performance all while hiding behind elaborate masks.

An all star panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong together with a studio audience vote for their favourite performances all while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

However this week Ken is replaced by guest judge Donny Osmond.

Davina explained the change: "I have to say to you, Donny Osmond came on the panel as a guest as Ken couldn’t make it for two weeks. He was quite tough. He was slightly critiquing.

"I thought, 'Get you, Donny!'"

Donny is no stranger to the show, taking part in the American version as Peacock where he was named as runner up in 2019's first series

Ken is also a former The Masked Singer contestant.

He revealed: "I actually participated in the original Korean version of The Masked Singer. I dressed as a Golden Pig, because 2019 is the year of the Golden Pig.

"I had so much fun and gained a deep appreciation of what it's like to be constrained in a masked costume and expected to deliver a quality performance with high stakes."

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday night on ITV.

So far four celebrities have left the competition and had their identity unmasked.

Last Saturday saw footballing legend Teddy Sheringham unveiled as Tree.

In Episode 3 the week before, Justin Hawkins left the competition as Chameleon.

In Episode 2 on Sunday 5 January, Alan Johnson left the competition as Pharoah.

And in the first episode on Saturday 4 January, Patsy Palmer was eliminated as Butterfly.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.