First Dates 2021 start date as new series of Channel 4 show returns

First Dates is back for 2021 with its seventeenth series - but when does it start on Channel 4?

The First Dates restaurant throws open its doors once again to single people looking for love.

Maître d' Fred Sirieix and his team will welcome more hopeful daters on the hunt for their perfect match.

First Dates series 17 start date

The new series of First Dates will start on TV on Monday, 6 September on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekly at 10PM.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 First Dates Hotel page.

Watch First Dates past series online

At the time of writing, all episodes of First Dates are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via All4. First Dates first started in 2013 with a one-off series of six episodes.

Since then, the show has aired 16 full series to date with over 100 episodes available to catch up.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

At the time of writing, First Dates is not available on either Netflix or Amazon Prime.

First Dates application

Meanwhile, applications are open for both First Dates and First Dates hotel.

To apply you must be 18 and single. The application form asks you to tell the casting team all about yourself and your ideal partner.

You can apply online via the form here.

If they like your application and have a match, the casting team will get back to you!