The Circle 2021 is coming to an end - when is the final date?

The new series of The Circle kicked off in March on Channel 4 for its third series.

Running for four weeks, the final is nearing - here's all you need to know.

The Circle final date

Series 3 of The Circle will conclude with its final on Friday, 9 April at 10PM on Channel 4

Host Emma Willis will present as the winner is crowned with series 3 seeing a prize fund of up to £100,000 on offer.

How does The Circle work?

The Circle is a social media based reality game show. Contestants reside separately in their own apartments, with only cameras for company.

Never meeting one another in person, the sole way contestants can communicate with each other is through voice-activated social network The Circle, allowing players to be whoever they want to be.

Players rate each other frequently and unpopular players are blocked. Once blocked, and before leaving the show, the eliminated players will get to meet other players in person for the first time.

In the final, the most popular players stand the chance to win up to £100,000.

Currently nine players remain in The Circle, including a number of catfishes.

In the last episode the players' true identities are finally revealed at a tense dinner before the winner is crowned.

Who will last to the end and claim the cash prize? Wait and see!

Watch The Circle online

The Circle airs Sunday-Friday nights at 10PM on Channel 4.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 The Circle page.

Series 1 and 2 are also currently available to catch up online via All4.