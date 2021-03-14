The Only Way Is Essex 2021 cast and spoilers from Series 28

The Only Way Is Essex 2021 is returning for its latest series - here's all you need to know.

From the cast and spoilers from the latest episode here's all about TOWIE's brand new series on ITVBe.

TOWIE spoilers

In tonight's episode (14 March), Chloe S has firmly called time on her relationship with Pete. However, it appears another familiar face in Essex has already got her sights set on Mr Wicks. Is this the start of a blossoming new relationship?

Georgia and Tommy prepare to make the move to a brand-new home and welcome their baby boy. The pair enlist the help of a dog trainer to prepare Monkey for the new arrival to their family.

Following his split with Frankie, Harry announces he is going celibate. Meanwhile, former flame Chloe B aims to put the previous dramas with Harry aside and strike up a friendship with him. The same can’t be said for Saffron as she and Chloe B become embroiled in an explosive war of words.

Amy is on a mission to de-Essex her home and seeks the help of Bobby in her interior design journey. But how will cousin Harry feel about her spending so much time with his ex?

Tom and Harry celebrate their birthdays as they welcome best mate Rem to the scene, who already has his eye on one of Essex’s single girls. But does she feel the same way?

Elsewhere, Demi has kissed goodbye to single life and said hello to a new girlfriend. And Diags sets his sights on a world record attempt.

TOWIE air date

The new series of The Only Way Is Essex airs Sunday nights on ITVBe.

The drama starts this weekend, 14 March at 9PM.

You can watch and stream episodes of TOWIE online via ITV Hub, BritBox, Amazon Prime or iTunes.

The Only Way Is Essex 2021 cast

Those confirmed for the cast of TOWIE's latest series include Dan Edgar, Kelsey Stratford, James 'Diags' Bennewith, Ella Wise, Demi Sims and Pete Wicks.

They'll be joined by Georgia Kousoulou, Tommy Mallet, Chloe Sims, Tom McDonnell, Saffron Lempiere, Harry Lee, Courtney Green, Clelia Theodorou, Joey Turner and Liam 'Gatsby' Bakewell.

Completing the regular cast are Amy Childs, Chloe Brockett, Bobby Norris, Chloe Meadows and James 'Lockie' Lock.