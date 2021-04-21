The Strictly Come Dancing pros are going back on tour in 2021 and tickets are on sale now.

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2021 is hitting venues across the country in June and July 2021 for a new 34 date tour. Tickets are on sale now here.

Kicking off at Salford on 26 June, the tour will dance its way around the country culminating in London on 24 July.

Following what is set to be another huge series of BBC One’s award-winning prime time TV show Strictly Come Dancing later this year, the much-loved pro dancers can’t wait to swap the small screen for the intimate stage.

Never disappointing, the professionals promise to show-off what they do best in style, up close and personal with all the sequins and spray tan we’ve come to know and love.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 pro tour line up

The world class line-up of Strictly professionals performing on the tour are: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; Professional World Mambo Champion and 2021 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones and undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones.

They're joined by 2021 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk, South African champion and Strictly star Johannes Radebe and Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Completing the cast are 2020 Strictly finalist Janette Manrara and 2019 Dancing With The Stars (Australia) finalist Joshua Keefe.

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK 2021 Tour Dates and tickets

26 June 2021 Salford: The Lowry 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

27 June 2021 Salford: The Lowry 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

29 June 2021 Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

30 June 2021 Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

01 July 2021 Halifax: Victoria Theatre 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

03 July 2021 Hull: Bonus Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

04 July 2021 Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

05 July 2021 Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

06 July 2021 Plymouth: Pavilions 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

07 July 2021 Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

09 July 2021 Reading: Hexagon 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

10 July 2021 Bournemouth: BIC 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

11 July 2021 Bournemouth: BIC 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

14 July 2021 Sheffield: City Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

16 July 2021 Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

17 July 2021 Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

18 July 2021 Glasgow: Armadillo 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

19 July 2021 Edinburgh: Festival Theatre 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

20 July 2021 Edinburgh: Festival Theatre 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

22 July 2021 Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS - BOOK TICKETS

23 July 2021 Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

24 July 2021 London: Eventim Apollo 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

Find out more from strictlytheprofessionals.com

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in the autumn.

A brand new selection of celebs will take to the ballroom, competing to lift the Glitterball trophy.

