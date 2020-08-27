Sam and Billie Faiers' Mummy Diaries start date confirmed for new series

Sam and Billie Faiers' Mummy Diaries is back with season 8 - here's all you need to know.

The reality show follows sisters Sam and Billie Faiers in their day to day family lives with their partners and children.

Advertisements

It began as a one-off series with Sam as she welcomed son Paul in The Baby Diaries, before Billie joined with her daughter Nelly in 2016.

Sam and Billie Faiers' Mummy Diaries air date

Now a brand new series has been confirmed to start on TV on Thursday, September 3 at 9PM on ITVBe.

A teaser for the first episode shares: "A pandemic has swept across the UK and Sam and Billie are both having struggles of their own.

"Sam has moved to Surrey to get Little Paul ready for school, and while Billie and Greg are home schooling Nelly, Arthur has become a difficult threenager."

Advertisements

Episodes will continue weekly.

For season 8, you'll also be able to watch episodes online in advance of airing on TV thanks to EarlyBe. New episodes will be online on the ITV Hub from 7AM the morning they're due to air on TV.

Watch and catch up on The Mummy Diaries

The Mummy Diaries airs on ITVBe and you can catch up with the latest episodes on ITVHub.

As well as the new series, season 7 of The Mummy Diaries is currently available to stream in full.

You can also catch up via Amazon Prime Video where select past series are available to purchase or stream for free with ITV Hub+.

Meanwhile, regular clips from the series are available to watch for free via the show's official YouTube channel.

Picture: ITV